Pete Davidson to call Edie Falco 'mom' in new comedy series Bupkis 

"I am here so that the media will finally start paying attention to me," Pete Davidson joked during Monday's NBCUniversal Upfront presentation. Now they have yet another reason to.

The actor and comedian's new show Bupkis is continuing to take shape, with an exciting new addition to the cast announced.

Edie Falco, who joined Davidson on stage Monday, is set to appear opposite the Saturday Night Live star as his mother. The Peacock half-hour comedy, which was given a straight to series order in April, is described as a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson's life.

"The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known," according to a press release.

Pete Davidson, Edie Falco Pete Davidson, Edie Falco | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Davidson writes, stars, and executive produces on Bupkis. Writers Dave Sirus and Judah Miller also executive produce, along with Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David of Broadway Video.

Davidson previously starred in a fictionalized version of his life in the 2020 comedy The King of Staten Island. Directed by Judd Apatow, the film is inspired by Davidson's real-life struggle to come to grips with the death of his firefighter father Scott Davidson during the September 11th attacks in New York. Davidson co-wrote the production, which featured Marisa Tomei in the role of his mother.

