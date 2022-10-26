"They realized, quite promptly, that I am not the good nurse. I'm the bad nurse."

Eddie Redmayne's kids would like to obliviate their dad's new movie from his filmography.

The Fantastic Beasts actor revealed that his 6-year-old daughter Iris and 4-year-old son Luke have requested that their dad return to the wizarding world as soon as possible after watching the trailer for his upcoming crime drama The Good Nurse.

"They caught a glimpse of the trailer for the film — which, again, is horrific parenting, I don't know why I showed it to them — and they realized, quite promptly, that I am not the good nurse. I'm the bad nurse," Redmayne revealed on The Late Show. "And my daughter asked me if maybe I could go back to being a wizard."

In general, Redmayne shared, his kids are a bit "confused" on what their dad actually does. And who can blame them? After all, how many other parents spend their days becoming magizoologists (Fantastic Beasts), leaders of the French revolution (Les Misérables), and Stephen Hawking (The Theory of Everything)?

Still, they're fully on board with their dad's career, especially after visiting him — and, most importantly, the craft service table — on The Good Nurse's set. "In the UK, [a craft service table is] like, really not a thing," he told host Stephen Colbert. "In the UK, you're lucky if you get a styrofoam cup with a bit of instant coffee."

When they saw the array of delicious treats waiting for them, they were thrilled. "My kids think that my job is to go and run a sweets shop," Redmayne joked. "So there's that."

The title of Willy Wonka is, at least, a little bit more family-friendly than his actual job of starring as one of America's most prolific serial killers in The Good Nurse. The film, which is based on a true story, also stars Jessica Chastain, Kim Dickens, Nnamdi Asomugha, and Myra Lucretia Taylor.

Watch Redmayne discuss the film — and his drunken audition with Mark Rylance — in the clip above. The Good Nurse is currently streaming on Netflix.

