Eddie Murphy tells his side of Prince basketball game immortalized on Chappelle's Show

During season 2 of Chappelle's Show, Murphy's older brother Charlie, who passed away in 2017 , delivered one of the sketch series' most memorable segments with "Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories," in which he recalled a 1985 night out that started at the club and ended at Prince's house with a game of basketball and pancakes. Appearing on Thursday's Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Eddie confirmed the hilarious tale.

"That is totally and absolutely accurate," he told Fallon of the sketch, before describing Prince's very Prince and very non-basketball attire for the showdown. "My brother was like, 'Okay, it's going to be shirts against blouses.' [Laughs] The blouses won, they beat the s--- out of us. We had one dude on our squad Larry who could play and he didn't have no shoes so Prince gave him some sneakers. And Prince wore like two, three sizes smaller than Larry, but Larry was so excited to have Prince's sneakers on, he put those tiny sneakers on his feet and he couldn't do his game right. So we lost. The one dude who could play, Prince's shoes had him shutdown."