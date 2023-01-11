"I absolutely will go back and do it again. I'm so happy that I did."

Eddie Murphy is ready to head back to Studio 8H.

The comedian, who received the Cecil B. DeMille prize at the 2023 Golden Globes last night, revealed that he's interested in hosting Saturday Night Live for a fourth time in the near future — and almost did in 2022.

"Absolutely. Looking forward to going back and doing it," he said in the press room during the event. "We would've did it this last year, but I was working on a movie. But I absolutely will go back and do it again. I'm so happy that I did."

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Eddie Murphy hosting 'SNL' in 2019. | Credit: Will Heath/NBC

Murphy helped revitalize SNL when he joined the cast of the late-night sketch show at just 19 years old in 1980. He appeared in 65 episodes and made audiences burst out laughing with his legendary characters like Mr. Robinson, Gumby, and Velvet Jones until his departure in April 1984. He hosted the show twice during the time period, including once in 1982 while he was still on the cast, and again at the tail end of 1984 shortly after his exit.

It took another 35 years before Murphy would return to host for a third time on Dec. 21, 2019. Accompanied by musical guest Lizzo, the veteran brought back a whole host of his beloved sketches including a Holiday Baking Champion spoof in which he accidentally created a demonic Sonic the Hedgehog cake.

With his SNL legacy is already firmly secured, a fourth hosting gig would put Murphy well on his way to another prestigious show achievement: joining the Five-Timers Club.

Reporting by Devan Coggan.

