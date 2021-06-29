Ed Sheeran pranks Courteney Cox by hiding, um, leather sex masks around her house

The singer describes purchasing and hiding S&M masks around the Friends star's home when he stays there.

The Late Late Show With James Corden Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Ed Sheeran will be there for you... with a sex mask in tow.

The singer-songwriter revealed on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden that he frequently gifts his close friend Courteney Cox with surprise, hardcore sex masks when he visits her home. The "Bad Habits" performer told Corden that the ongoing prank began after Cox told Sheeran that she adores her Amazon Alexa device, which the British pop star then used to secretly order a leather S&M mask to be delivered to the actress' Los Angeles abode.

"Courteney's assistant found it. She opened the [mail] and she finds this mask and instantly goes, 'I don't think I was meant to see that' [and] leaves it on Courteney's bed, and she comes up like, 'Where did this come from?'" Sheeran recalled.

"Now, every time I go back there, I order another...," he continued. "She has, maybe, 12, and then I hide them in people's bedrooms. They'll go in the drawer and just find this leather S&M mask!"

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran. | Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images

He said that he also deliberately placed one on top of a piano she was selling, which was found by two unsuspecting strangers who came to her home to view the item before buying it.

After he showed a video Cox made thanking Sheeran for the masks before modeling one, the singer then gifted Corden with a mask of his own.

As longtime pals, Cox and Sheeran have collaborated before — particularly on a recreation of a dance routine performed by Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica (Cox) from the latter's hit NBC sitcom Friends.

Watch Sheeran's full interview on The Late Late Show — his first as part of a week-long residency — above.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: