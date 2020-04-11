Ed Helms tells us how Andy Bernard would be handling quarantine

The Office has been a Netflix favorite for years now, but in this era of social distancing, for many, it's become an essential balm.

It's something Ed Helms, beloved star of the long-running NBC sitcom, is keenly aware of. And it's but one of many topics he covers in conversation with EW for our next special virtual 92Y event, in which he also discusses his wild new Netflix film Coffee and Kareem as well as his long career in other comedy classics, ranging from The Daily Show to The Hangover.

In this exclusive clip of the talk, which airs live Saturday at 11 a.m. EST and is available to watch on-demand thereafter, Helms reflects on his iconic Office role of Andy Bernard — and considers how he'd fare in quarantine.

“It depends on when in the series you catch Andy," he says. "There are moments where he’s almost manic. I feel like he’d be fine doing little a cappella jams on his phone for days.”

But of course, Andy's Office journey was a long, turbulent one, filled with a few highs but many hilariously low lows. “One of my favorite Andy lines of all time — and I can’t even remember the episode or what he was talking about exactly — but he’s clearly in a bad way and he’s kind of depressed," he recalls. "He says something like, 'I mean, last night, I ate a pizza over the sink like a rat!’" (For those wondering, it's the season 9 episode "Moving On.")

He continues, "That’s the Andy that would really spin out during quarantine."

Watch the exclusive clip above, in which Helms also admits how close he feels to Andy's personality. And be sure to catch EW's full 92Y event with Ed Helms. Coffee and Kareem is now available for streaming on Netflix.

