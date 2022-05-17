Production has begun in Atlanta for the new show starring Hawkeye breakout star Alaqua Cox, who tells EW how excited she is by Native American representation in the show.

Maya Lopez returns to the MCU in first look at Disney+ Echo series

It's time to learn where Maya Lopez comes from. Alaqua Cox, who made her screen acting debut playing the deaf gang leader in last year's Hawkeye series on Disney+, takes the spotlight in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series Echo. This week, Disney announced that production for the show has begun in Atlanta.

Set to premiere on Disney+ in 2023, Echo will show Maya's ruthless behavior in New York City catching up with her in her hometown (of which we saw brief flashbacks in Hawkeye). In order to move forward, she must face her past and reconnect with her Native American roots.

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Marvel Studios' Echo Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in 'Echo' | Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

In addition to Cox, Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene, along with Reservation Dogs stars Devery Jacobs and Zahn McClarnon. When EW spoke with Cox last year about her Hawkeye role, she mentioned how excited she was by shows like Reservation Dogs and increasing Native American representation in Hollywood. Cox herself grew up on the Menominee Indian Reservation in Wisconsin.

"We need more real, authentic Native actresses," Cox told EW last year. "Now we have more Native American roles in Hollywood. We're breaking boundaries, breaking barriers, and to be honest, making history too. So that's what is so cool about these shows and being involved in them."

There's Native American and Indigenous talent working behind the scenes of Echo, too. Episodes of the series will be directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

Originally created for Marvel comics by David Mack and Joe Quesada, Maya has taken a major role in Avengers stories over the years. In current continuity, she is even the host for the cosmic Phoenix Force. Big things are ahead for Maya.

Check out the first look photo above, and get ready for Echo in 2023.