Early Black Friday TV deals have arrived at Amazon, Walmart, and more — and prices start at just $80
Every year, Black Friday brings epic opportunities to save on all things tech and home entertainment. This year, Black Friday will commence on Nov. 25, and while that date is not too far away, you don't have to wait to start saving on big-ticket items like TVs. Popular retailers are already offering you incredible ways to save ahead of the official start of the shopping season.
As the holidays approach, you may find yourself getting ready to host holiday parties, snuggle up on your couch with hot chocolate to watch seasonal movies, or watch your favorite holiday parades and concerts from the comfort of your bed. Either way, you may be eager to upgrade your home entertainment setup without paying full price. Fortunately, there are plenty of televisions on sale right now at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy — you score a TV for as little as $80.
The TV deals include models from popular brands, including Sony, Samsung, and LG. Whether you're looking for a compact 32-inch option or a massive 85-inch screen, there are opportunities for you to save. Many of the TVs on sale are easy-to-use smart TVs, and plenty of them are also Alexa- and/or Google Assistant-compatible, so you can conveniently navigate your TV via voice commands. However, it's important to note that while some TVs may have voice assistants built in to them or their remotes, some may require you to have a separate Alexa- and/or Google Assistant-enable device to take advantage of the voice command feature.
When TVs are on sale for a good price, they tend to sell out quickly, so be sure to snag your new TV while it's still in stock. Check out some of the best ongoing early Black Friday TV deals below.
Best early Black Friday TV deals at Amazon:
- Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD, $249.99 (orig. $369.99)
- TCL 32-Inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV, $131.50 (orig. $229.99)
- Sony 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series, $898 (orig. $1,299.99)
- Hisense A4 Series 40-Inch Class FHD Smart Android TV, $188 (orig. $209.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD, $399.99 (orig. $509.99)
- Samsung 43-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60B Series Smart TV with Alexa Built-In, $477.99 (orig. $547.99)
- Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series, $698 (orig. $999.99)
- Samsung 32-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Quantum HDR, $547.95 (orig. $597.99)
It's no surprise that Amazon's early Black Friday deals include markdowns on Amazon Fire TVs. You can save $120 on the Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD TV, which is marked down to $250 right now. The TV supports 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Digital Plus content, is Alexa-compatible and comes with a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, so you can rely on voice commands instead of buttons to navigate your TV. The model has more than 20,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, too. One five-star reviewer noted that it has a "brilliant picture and good sound." Commenting on the handy Alexa compatibility, another customer claimed, "Alexa makes it easier to find what I want."
Sony TVs are also on sale at Amazon as well. The 65-Inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series TV is going for $698 compared to its original $1,000 price tag. The TV has Dolby Vision and Atmos support, so you can count on it to bring you captivating picture and audio quality. It's also Alexa-compatible, so you can use an Alexa-enabled device to control your TV with voice commands. One shopper said the TV "performs as well as one could hope and a bit more." Another reviewer claimed it's the "best quality picture TV that I have ever had."
QLED TVs are known for their high-quality brightness. And right now, you can save on a buzzed-about QLED television, as the Samsung 32-Inch QLED 4K The Frame Quantum HDR TV is marked down. The television has a matte display to reduce glare and elevate your viewing experience, and when you're not watching your favorite shows and movies, it can serve as part of your home decor thanks to its Art Mode. This feature lets you use the screen to display art when the TV is off, something that shoppers have called "amazing." One five-star reviewer called it "fantastic" and praised the device's "amazing sound and great picture/apps."
Best early Black Friday TV deals at Walmart:
- Hisense 43-Inch Class 4K UHD LED XClass Smart TV, $198 (orig. $295)
- Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $298 (orig. $358)
- Onn. 65-Inch QLED 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV, $398 (orig. $578)
- LG 43-Inch Class 4K UHD webOS Smart TV, $296.99 (orig. $338)
- Samsung 55-Inch Class Q70A QLED 4K LED Smart TV, $897.99 (orig. $999.99)
Curious about the early Black Friday TV deals Walmart has to offer? Right now, you can take home a Hisense 43-Inch Class 4K UHD LED XClass Smart TV for a little less than $200. The TV has a 4K Ultra HD resolution, so it will deliver a crisp and clear picture. Plus, it has a straightforward interface, and it comes with a remote with a built-in voice assistant. Since this is an XClass Smart TV, it's meant to be super fast and it not only remembers what programs you recently viewed but also gives you recommendations based on what you like to watch.
Another 43-inch TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution on sale at Walmart is the LG 43-Inch Class 4K UHD webOS Smart TV, which you can snag for just under $300. The TV can fine-tune the picture and audio based on the content you're watching to ensure the best viewing experience, thanks to its a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K. It's also a good option for gamers since it has a Game Optimizer, which allows you to easily adjust the TV's settings to be best suited for the type of game you are playing.
If you're looking for something larger than 43-inches, but that still has 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV is on sale, too. The TV would normally cost you $358, but it's on sale for $298. The device has a Dolby Vision Bright Mode that will up the brightness and contrast quality, as well as an Auto Game Mode, which will ensure you have low-lag, good-quality gaming experiences. Not to mention it's also compatible with Apple Home and Google Assistant.
Best early Black Friday TV deals at Target:
- TCL 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV, $299.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Element 43-Inch 4K UHD Roku TV, $219.99 (orig. $329.99)
- LG 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart OLED TV, $999.99 (orig. $1,399.99)
- Samsung 65-Inch Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV, $479.99 (orig. $649.99)
- Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Class 1080p LED HD Smart TV, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
Target is another retailer with tons of televisions currently on sale ahead of Black Friday. Here, you'll find OLED TVs, which provide great contrast and picture quality. Right now, you can take home the LG 55-inch 4K UHD Smart OLED TV for $1,000, which is $400 less than its typical price. It has support for Dolby Vision IQ, which will adjust the display based on the surrounding lighting, and Dolby Atmos, which means it has top-notch surround sound quality. Gamers will also have access to the LG Game Optimizer, so you can adjust the settings based on the type of game you are playing to guarantee a low-lag, responsive gaming experience.
Another 55-inch TV on sale at Target is the TCL 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV. The TV, which is normally $600, is currently on sale for $320, so you can save $180. It has 4K Ultra HD resolution, and it's compatible with Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Assistant, so you can control it with your voice assistant of choice via the appropriate voice assistant-enabled device.
Looking for something a little bigger? Check out this 65-inch model from Samsung which features a crystal processor that turns everything you watch into 4K, so you'll experience a naturally crisp, vivid picture quality. Plus, this TV is a solid option for gamers as it has a feature that allows it to automatically adjust its settings to help games run smoothly.
Best early Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy:
- Insignia 24-Inch F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV, $79.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Samsung 75-Inch TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV, $579.99 (orig. $849.99)
- LG 48-Inch A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV, $569.99 (orig. $1,299.99)
- Sony 85-Inch Bravia XR X95K 4K HDR LED Google TV, $3,999.99 (orig. $5,499.99)
- LG 65-Inch Class UN9000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $499.99 (orig. $699.99)
At Best Buy, there are plenty of markdowns already live, too. You can score the Insignia 24-Inch F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV for a not-to-be-missed price. Normally $170, the TV is currently $80, making it the lowest-priced device in our roundup. The TV comes with an Alexa Voice Remote and has a 720p-resolution picture quality.
You can also save on the Sony 85-Inch Bravia XR X95K 4K HDR LED Google TV, which is the largest TV in our roundup. The TV is marked down by a whopping $1,500 from its original price so you can take it home for $4,000. It's user-friendly and Google Assistant-compatible, and the picture and audio quality are great courtesy of its Dolby Vision and Atmos support. This model is especially great for PlayStation 5 users, as it has special features to optimize PS5 gaming.
These early Black Friday deals are the perfect chance to upgrade your entertainment center ahead of the holidays at a discount. Be sure to take advantage of the deals before the TVs start selling out, and take a closer look at some of the sale-priced televisions below.
Early Black Friday TV deals have arrived at Amazon, Walmart, and more — and prices start at just $80
