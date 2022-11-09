Sony TVs are also on sale at Amazon as well. The 65-Inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series TV is going for $698 compared to its original $1,000 price tag. The TV has Dolby Vision and Atmos support, so you can count on it to bring you captivating picture and audio quality. It's also Alexa-compatible, so you can use an Alexa-enabled device to control your TV with voice commands. One shopper said the TV "performs as well as one could hope and a bit more." Another reviewer claimed it's the "best quality picture TV that I have ever had."