You can add tons of channels to your Amazon Prime Video subscription for just 99 cents right now
Calling all movie buffs and TV show enthusiasts: Amazon is offering epic streaming and video deals for Prime Day 2021. For just 99 cents a month, Prime members can subscribe to streaming services such as AMC+, Paramount+, Epix, Discovery+ and many more for up to two months. The deal is going on right now and will last through this year's Prime Day event, taking place from Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22.
Amazon's Prime Video allows you to watch tons of popular movies and television shows, from modern blockbusters to nostalgic classics. These 99-cent channel subscriptions are available as add-ons to Prime Video's already extensive library. To take advantage of this deal (and all Prime Video has to offer), you'll need to sign up for a Prime membership. Kick things off with a 30-day free trial and you'll also be able to shop the numerous Prime Day deals in other categories such as tech, home, and fashion.
Subscribe now: Prime Video channels, $.99 per month at amazon.com
Amazon is offering such a vast number of channels for the 99-cent subscription discount that there's truly something for everyone. Paramount+ is included in the markdowns, so anyone looking to watch the iCarly reboot for a dose of mid-2000s nostalgia is in luck. The Paramount+ offerings span many other genres as well, including crime dramas such as Blue Bloods. Sci-fi fans can enjoy a selection of Star Trek films available for streaming.
PBS Documentaries are also included in the sale, catering to anyone who loves an educational watch. And if you're someone who constantly finds themselves at the movie theater, you can bring the joy of the blockbuster experience home and feed your passion for film with subscriptions to AMC+, Epix, and Starz. After all, the discounted price means it's a great time to test out an array of subscriptions and see which ones best fit your entertainment preferences.
Check out some of the channels included in the promotion, along with some of their most popular programming options, to help you decide.
Prime Video 2021 add-on channel deals:
For the cinephile
- AMC+, $0.99 per month (orig. $8.99 per month) for The Walking Dead, Mad Men, The Karate Kid, Taken 2
- Starz, $0.99 per month (orig. $8.99 per month) for Jumanji: The Next Level, Spiderman: Far from Home, Titanic, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Epix, $0.99 per month (orig. $5.99 per month) for War of the Worlds, Footloose, The Spy Next Door, Marvel's Avengers
For the genre-wanderer
- Paramount+, $0.99 per month (orig. $9.99 per month) for Star Trek, The Wolf of Wall Street, Blue Bloods, iCarly (2021)
- Showtime, $0.99 per month (orig. $10.99 per month) for Kobe Bryant's Muse, The Twilight Saga, Shameless, Moneyball
For learning something new
- Discovery+, $0.99 per month (orig. $6.99 per month) for Home Town Takeover, discovery+ Immersions, Meet the Meerkats, Genius Factory
- PBS Documentaries, $0.99 per month (orig. $3.99 per month) for Baseball: A Film by Ken Burns, Hemingway: A Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, Life at the Waterhole, NOVA: The Planets
For a focus on Black culture
For Spanish speakers and Latinx culture
- Pantaya, $0.99 per month (orig. $5.99 per month) for Día de Muertos, El Angel en el Reloj, Alpha & Omega: Family Vacation, La Revolución de Juan Escopeta
For children
