E! News canceled after three decades due to the coronavirus pandemic

It's the end of an era for E! News, the long-running entertainment news show that premiered in 1991.

A representative for the network confirmed to EW the show was canceled due to the financial fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It was announced on Tuesday that the network's parent company NBCUniversal would be making cutbacks and the ending of E! News is a direct result of that. E!'s Pop of the Morning and In the Room have also met a similar fate.

E! News was hosted by Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie, with the pair also serving as hosts of E!'s Pop of the Morning alongside Victor Cruz. In the Room was hosted by Jason Kennedy.

Vaquez addressed the cancellation with an Instagram post on Wednesday with a little help from the Bible and Walter Mercado.

"See. I have placed before you an open door that no one can shut. Revelations 3:8," she wrote, adding, "Thankful for this incredible adventure and I will miss this team and crew beyond belief. Yes...even the 4am call time. Con mucho mucho amor. "

The restructuring happening at NBCUniversal is in line with their announced plans at the end of June to "focus on streaming and away from traditional television."