Dylan Penn had one major on-set fight with her father on Flag Day — and it was over mascara

If you're an actor in a film, you're used to receiving notes from the director. But when the director (and the actor you're playing against) is your father, well... things get a little more complicated. That was the case with Dylan Penn and her experience filming the movie Flag Day. The daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright Penn appeared alongside her father on CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote the film — her first — and admitted that she wasn't afraid to get in the trenches when it came to on-set arguments.

"We had one major — I think it was a two-hour standoff about a note he had," the younger Penn told Colbert when the host asked if the two family members ever got into a disagreement over notes. "About whether I could wear mascara or not."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Sean Penn and Dylan Penn Sean Penn and Dylan Penn on Late Night | Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

As Colbert pointed out, "That's a fight that a father usually has with a daughter when she's 12." He then asked if the clash happened privately or publicly, and Dylan admitted it was "very public" — and an argument that the elder Penn eventually won.

"Once it was clear that she was making the wrong decision, I just went and sat down," her father interjected. "And then the silence was one that the crew had to live with for two hours while the Penns figured it out."

Based on Jennifer Vogel's 2004 memoir Flim-Flam Man, Flag Day is a family affair for the Penn family and marks the first time Sean Penn has acted alongside his daughter and his son, Hopper Penn. In the film, Dylan Penn plays the the titular character of Jennifer, who's the daughter of a secret con man (Penn).

"He's really casual about it and really human about [directing]. Nothing is technical about the way he prepares. Being that vulnerable in front of a crew that you don't know, in the beginning, is something that I thought would be really difficult for me," Dylan told WWD in a recent interview of her experience. "And instead it was really cathartic. And I think to do it with my family, it was almost being in family therapy because even though it's not us, there are parallels that I can draw."

Although it took 15 years for Penn's daughter to come around to acting, she told Colbert she's now ready to turn the tables.

"100 percent," she said when asked if she would ever want to direct her father. "I want to flip it around. It's my turn."

