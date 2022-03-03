DWTS pro Maxim Chmerkovskiy reunites with wife Peta Murgatroyd safely back in Los Angeles

Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy is finally back home on U.S. soil and reunited with his wife, fellow ballroom dancer, Peta Murgatroyd.

He landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, where he was greeted by an emotional Murgatroyd and members of the press.

Chmerkovskiy had already stated that he will "never be the same" after his experiences, but he took time to speak to the reporters and photographers waiting at LAX.

"The reason why Ukraine is standing right now is because of the Ukrainian people," he said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "And the fact that the entire world is helping."

"Huge shout out to Poland, huge shout out to neighboring countries," he added. "The way I was treated through the whole process of leaving into Poland, I've just got to bow down to the Polish people."

"If we don't get involved, this thing is going to go everywhere else," he concluded. "I think that in 2022, following this action, we have to completely rethink the way we do things as a planet. There can never again be one person who can do something like this ever again. We have to have checks and balances globally, not just one country at a time."

Chmerkovskiy grew up in Ukraine, while it was still a part of the Soviet Union. He has had a harrowing journey to return to his wife and his residence in the United States, including being arrested in Kyiv. He boarded a train to Poland with only a backpack and once he reached Poland safely, he was able to get a flight to Los Angeles to return to his wife and children.