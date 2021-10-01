Dancing With the Stars contestant Cody Rigsby tests positive for COVID-19

His pro partner, Cheryl Burke, announced that she tested positive four days ago.

There's been another case of COVID-19 in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom: Contestant Cody Rigsby announced Thursday that he has tested positive for the disease.

His announcement comes four days after his pro partner, Cheryl Burke, revealed in an emotional Instagram post that she tested positive for COVID-19. She also confirmed that she had been fully vaccinated with the Moderna shot.

Rigsby, a Peloton instructor, is fully vaccinated as well, according to his announcement on Instagram.

"I have some news that I don't want to be sharing with you, but here it is," he said in a video. "I have tested positive for COVID, again, the second time this year. I right now have really mild symptoms: congestion, a little bit of a headache, cough. But in comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day. So that must be the vaccine and the antibodies working, so we're super-grateful for that."

DANCING WITH THE STARS Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby on 'Dancing With the Stars' | Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

Rigsby continued, "As far as my fate on Dancing With the Stars, we are still trying to figure that out right now, so please be patient with that answer. And I know what you're thinking: 'Cody, you look so good for having COVID.' That's because I took a shower and did my hair, 'cause ain't no way you are plastering this video all over the internet and I'm gonna look a busted mess."



A spokeswoman for DWTS declined to comment, other than referring reporters to Bigsby's video.

Since Burke was forced to quarantine this week, Rigsby was expected to receive a temporary partner for the Oct. 4 episode. Clearly, that's not going to happen now. On the Sept. 27 episode, Bigsby and Burke stayed away from the ballroom but still remained in the competition. They were judged on their rehearsal performance of the salsa, which earned 24 out of 40 possible points.

"I wish you a really speedy recovery!" judge Len Goodman told Burke and Rigsby. "That was full of razzle-dazzle, lots of salsa content. It was crafted well and it was danced well. Well done."

"For a rehearsal, that was really, really good," judge Derek Hough added.

Check back later for more updates on Rigsby's status in the competition.

