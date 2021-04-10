Dwayne Johnson responds to poll suggesting strong support for his presidential bid: 'It'd be my honor to serve the people'

Should The Rock actually run for president, he might be able to cook up enough support.

A poll conducted this week by Piplsay reported that 46 percent of those surveyed would support Dwayne Johnson in a bid for the presidency. The poll also found that 29 percent would support both Johnson and Matthew McConaughey, who recently floated a possible run for governor of Texas.

The Jumanji star responded to the poll on Friday, writing on social media, "Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club — but if it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve the people."

Johnson has been discussing a presidential run for several years now, and his new NBC sitcom Young Rock partially takes place in 2032 amid his campaign for the office. "I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted," the actor told USA Today in February. "Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people... So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

In the meantime, Johnson is currently filming the DC movie Black Adam, set for release in July 2022.