Dwayne Johnson's mom crashes son's Tonight Show appearance with ukulele performance

The true star of the show was Ata Johnson and her ukulele.

Dwayne Johnson thought he was coming on The Tonight Show Wednesday to talk about his upcoming NBC show based on his life, Young Rock, but it was his mother who stole the show.

Once Jimmy Fallon mentioned how good Ata Johnson is at the ukulele, Johnson brought her out and she took over the interview, reminiscing with Fallon about their past late-night show hijinks and her skills.

Ata and her son teamed up for an impromptu performance, part of which was a more traditional song she sings when they go visit family in Hawaii. The other part was a "we love Jimmy" remix.

"When we're away from you, we're blue. Oh, Jimmy, we love you," they sang in between laughs.

"My mom clearly LOVES @jimmyfallon (I think more than me, as she's never sung this song to me!?)" Johnson tweeted of the heartwarming moment. "Rolling on the floor laughing. Such a great time! Thank you, my brother for having us on."