Duffer brothers say Stranger Things spin-off will 'be different than what anyone is expecting'

The world of Stranger Things could be getting even stranger.

In a new interview with Variety, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer teased a bit about what audiences might expect from their secretive Stranger Things spin-off project, which hasn't been formally announced or confirmed by Netflix.

Asked if they would wait until the fifth and final season of Stranger Things was complete to work on the yet-untitled project, they said they "probably" would. "There's a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel," Ross clarified. "I think actually we're going to start delving into that soon as we're winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it."

Added Matt: "The reason we haven't done anything is just because you don't want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, 'Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?' And definitely. Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it, I'm so, so excited about it. But it is not… It's going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix."

EW has reached out to Netflix representatives for comment on the Duffers' remarks.

Fans of the hit horror/sci-fi series are currently awaiting the supersize final two episodes of season 4. When season 5 was announced as the series' last, the Duffers didn't officially announce a spin-off but teased that "there are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

Prior to that, the Duffers kept the potential spin-off under wraps — except when it came to Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

"Finn Wolfhard, he wasn't spitballing, he just went, 'I think this would be a cool spin-off,'" Ross recounted of the moment the actor correctly guessed what the new series would be. "And we were like, 'How in the world…'" The Duffers didn't elaborate, except to say they think Wolfhard will be a "really talented director" in the future.

Volume 2 of Stranger Things season 4 debuts July 1 on Netflix. A release date for season 5 has not yet been announced.

