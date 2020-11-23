Scrooge finally confronts Santa in DuckTales Christmas episode preview

DuckTales (2017 TV series) type TV Show genre Animated

Bah, humbug! The Scrooge McDuck of DuckTales doesn't just share a name with the protagonist of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol; they're also both confirmed Christmas haters. But even more than Christmas itself, this Scrooge (David Tennant) hates Santa Claus with a passion.

In the season 2 episode "Last Christmas!", Scrooge revealed that he spends the annual holiday hanging out with the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future ever since a prior mix-up where they mistakenly identified him as the other Scrooge — but he still gets shaking mad anytime Santa's name is mentioned. This season's Christmas episode, airing next week on Disney XD, is set to finally reveal the nature of Scrooge's beef with Santa. As you can see in the exclusive first look image below, Santa finally makes his appearance on DuckTales, voiced by Hugh Bonneville.

This is DuckTales after all, where humans only appear in very special circumstances, so this version of Santa is...a mustachioed polar bear! Why not? More importantly, the show is trying to treat Santa as a fully-fledged character.

"I’m a huge fan of those old Rankin/Bass stop-motion specials, like The Year Without a Santa Claus and Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town, the stuff that treats Santa as a character, not an icon," co-executive producer and story editor Frank Angones tells EW. "That’s what we’re trying to do with DuckTales: Treat Scrooge and the family as characters, not icons. So not only did Scrooge know Santa, not only do they have beef, they were business partners and he invented Christmas!"

Santa and Scrooge have more in common than it might appear. During the upcoming episode, Scrooge's faithful protegee Webby Vanderquack (Kate Micucci) even describes them both (accurately!) as "two red-coated immortals traveling the world." So what happened? You'll have to watch the episode for the full story.

"It gets to the legacy of Scrooge. He’s let his family back into his life, he’s let adventure back into his life, but there’s still this one guy who crossed him!" Angones says. "It’s the only time he’s ever been double-crossed over a business deal. But then I think, it being Christmas, it was important to portray him as a friend, which is not something Scrooge has many of. Who’s his best friend? Oh, the maid who is also a spy who he used to adventure with? This was a partnership and a friendship, the last time he considered someone an equal. We thought this was an important story to tell since Christmas is a time of reconciliation."

Check out the first look photo and video above. New episodes of DuckTales air Mondays on Disney XD.

