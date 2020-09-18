Dua Lipa has 'New Rules' for COVID dating in James Corden remix

The pop star fused together "Don't Start Now" and "New Rules" to share some new rules for COVID dating.

The Late Late Show With James Corden type TV Show genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Dua Lipa has "New Rules" for dating in the time of COVID-19, and she's gotta tell them to herself.

The Future Nostalgia singer, who's been remixing her latest album's songs for a Club version, teamed up with The Late Late Show host James Corden for another remix that fuses together the melodies for "Don't Start Now" and "New Rules." Only instead of talking about love, she's talking about COVID dating.

"Wear a mask, wash your hands/ It's not like you have other plans," Dua and Corden sing in the style of "Don't Start Now." "It's awkward, but it's cool/ following all these COVID rules."

As the beat switches to "New Rules," Dua counts those new rules. "One: Get in the zone/ No one's doing edibles at home alone/ Two: Start the Instagram/ Gotta background check if you wanna plan/ Three: Up your waxing game/ No one's seen you naked since February/ And if you hate it all, watch out if you start to cough."

There are other rules, too, like the new third base being when you get to see their lower face and how you need to Purell until your hands get rough before touching. Follow these rules and, as Dua says, "you'll get that touch you'r craving."

Watch EW's new daily series, Last Night's Late Night, every morning on Quibi.

Related content: