Dua Lipa fills in as Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host, teases Gwen Stefani duet

Queen Dua is letting us take a peep at her new music during her Jimmy Kimmel Live guest-hosting gig.

Pop star Dua Lipa became the latest star to sub in for Jimmy Kimmel during the late-night staple's summer break, where she delivered an adorable monologue (in which she revealed that, yes, she attended Hogwarts as a Gryffindor resident), showed off a few of her 17 tattoos, reviewed "Dua Lipa Challenge" entries from TikTok, and asks a few seniors — who clearly have no idea who she is — what they think of her new music.

Speaking of new tunes, Lipa welcomed Gwen Stefani as a guest on the episode, and, while Lipa revealed the No Doubt frontwoman's solo single "Hollaback Girl" taught her how to spell the word "bananas," she also teased her upcoming duet with the pop icon.

"It's so crazy. When you think that nothing is ever going to happen again, you get asked to be on your song. I'm like, yeah, of course I'll do that. You're so cool!" Stefani said of their forthcoming single: a reinterpretation of Lipa's "Physical" revamped by superstar producer Mark Ronson for the latter's Club Future Nostalgia remix album.

"We're doing an animation for every single song on the record," Lipa added, "so it's going to take a little bit of time, but it's going to be amazing Just wait until they hear you!"

Watch Lipa's monologue and her adorable interview with Stefani above. Club Future Nostalgia is out on Aug. 28, preceded by the Madonna- and Missy Elliott-assisted lead single "Levitating" this Friday.

