Drunk Seth Meyers could no longer remember Lorde's real name

Don't be too upset if you can't remember (or pronounce) Lorde's real name — Seth Meyers can't, either. At least, not after a few drinks.

The singer joined Meyers on Wednesday night's show as the sole guest of the hour, which meant that in addition to a performance and interview, she got to experience one of the host's best segments: "Day Drinking." But before the alcohol really got flowing, Meyers made a declaration and a promise: to learn his guest's real name, which is not Lorde but something far more complicated: Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Conner.

"I'm going to make it my goal to learn your full name today," Meyers says. "I, as a show of friendship, am going to learn your name over the course of the day."

Meyers sweetened the deal by telling Lorde that over the course of the day, she could ask him about her name at any time... and if he got it wrong, he would take a shot. After making her some signature cocktails based on song titles like "Ribs," "Solar Power," and "Everybody Wants To Rule The World," Lorde asks Meyers what her name was. Slightly tipsy, Meyers only got the first two words right with "Ella Maria...Ella Ella Maria."

After a break, he came through — albeit backwards, getting "Ella Marija" and "Yelich-O'Conner" and adding "Lani" at the last moment. The streak didn't last, however, and after a few more drinks (as well as a game of "Guess The Royals"), he's back to calling her "Bella Ella Stella Yelich-O'Connor."

At some point, Meyers and Lorde migrated to a studio to indulge in some (drunk) painting. That's where Meyers truly let his inebriation loose, dancing around the studio while singing Lorde's "Green Light," much to the singer's chagrin. After finishing and collapsing on the couch, she once again asked him what her name was.

"Ella...Bella Rockafella...Stella Yelich O'Connor."

Seth, we'll give you an "A" for effort.

