“We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind."

The Drew Barrymore Show will return much sooner than expected.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Drew Barrymore confirmed reports that her daytime talk show would be returning for its fourth season in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

A spokesperson for CBS additionally told EW, "The Drew Barrymore Show will not be performing any writing work covered by the WGA strike."

"I own this choice," she wrote in the post. "We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind." When the series returns with new episodes on Sep. 18, it will join daytime talk shows including The View, Tamron Hall, and Live with Kelly and Mark.

The Drew Barrymore Show Drew Barrymore for 'The Drew Barrymore Show' | Credit: CBS

While Barrymore and CBS maintain that the show will remain in compliance with the strikes and refrain from promoting studio work, the official Twitter account for WGA East has announced plans to picket show's tapings in the coming weeks.

Ahead of the strike, The Drew Barrymore Show had already begun its scheduled summer hiatus. That following May, Barrymore announced her decision to walk away from hosting the MTV Film and TV Awards in solidarity with the writers. The actress opened her new Instagram statement with reference to that choice, writing that the hosting gig "had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television."

She continued, "It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers… However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me."

She went on to explain that the show launched in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was therefore "built for sensitive times."

"I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience," she added, "I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

Representatives for Barrymore did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Paramount announced last week that the series would return for the fall season with "a lineup of cutting-edge guests and key influencers." The upcoming guests have yet to be named but it's worth noting that members of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have been on strike since mid-July.

While they are technically allowed to appear on talk shows, they must restrain from promoting any work distributed, produced, or financed by studios or streaming platforms that are part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

The Drew Barrymore Show is set to return on Monday, Sep 18.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.