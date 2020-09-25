Drew Barrymore and Tom Green reunited for the first time in 15 years, and we dare you not to cry

Drew type TV Show

Drew Barrymore's new daytime talk show (titled simply Drew) has already proven itself a feel-good force in the world, but it brought on the waterworks Friday when Barrymore had an emotional reunion with her second husband, actor and comedian Tom Green. The couple was married from 2001-2002, but Green revealed this was the first time they'd spoken face-to-face in 15 years.

Green started things off by saying he and his parents were so happy for Barrymore and her new show, prompting her to share a memory of his mom and dad: "I was at your parents’ lake house and I remember hearing all their voices upstairs, and I was by myself and I was going to sleep, and I was like, 'This is what safety and contentedness feels before you’re going to sleep.'"

Barrymore then got choked up while talking about all the time that had passed between them and this moment of reconnection. "I love your parents and I really love you," she told Green. "When you say 20 years, sometimes it’s the blink of an eye. Oh my God, we’ve lived so much in these last 20 years. You’ve had a whole life and I’ve had a whole life, and it’s just really nice to come together and check in and talk about it. It thrills me to no end, and I think the world of you and I celebrate you and I always have and I always will."

The two also reminisced about how they met — Barrymore tapped Green to appear in 2000's Charlie's Angels, and that's where they hit it off — as well as some of their memories together. Green remembered that on one of their first dates, they bought live lobsters, but being animal lovers, they released them back into the ocean. Barrymore recalled how Green bought her a camera as a gift, sparking a love of photography that continues to this day.

Green also had his new puppy — aptly named Charlie — with him, as he and Barrymore shared a genuine moment of affection after a long time apart.

Watch the video above for your feel-good moment of the day.

Related content: