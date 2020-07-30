Drew Barrymore interviews her 7-year-old self in first promo for her daytime talk show

Drew Barrymore unveils the first promo for her upcoming syndicated daytime talk show in this exclusive video.

Above is the first ad for CBS Television's The Drew Barrymore Show and it features the 45-year-old actress interviewing her 7-year-old self. The promo uses footage from Barrymore's classic appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, with Barrymore swapped in for Carson. Barrymore was on the show in 1982 following her breakout role in Steven Spielberg's E.T.

The Drew Barrymore Show launches Monday, Sept. 14, and is described as "optimism TV, bringing information, inspiration, and entertainment to the daytime audience ... celebrating every part of humanity along the way." The show's format is described as encompassing human interest stories, happy news, lifestyle segments, and celebrity guests.

Barrymore previously released a digital lineup of videos ahead of her broadcast premiere. The lineup includes a behind-the-scenes look at making the talk show (The Making Of The Drew Barrymore Show), and another that features conversations with talk show hosts who have inspired her (The Art of the Interview), including chats with Gayle King, Andy Cohen, Jimmy Fallon, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sean Evans, along with other content. The videos are available on The Drew Barrymore Show website.

The publicity blitz comes just as a current daytime talk show that promotes the value of positivity and niceness (on camera at least), The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has come under fire. The show is reportedly the subject of an internal workplace investigation by WarnerMedia following multiple allegations from former staffers.

Here is Barrymore's original Carson appearance, which shows the young star's precocious charm and Carson's ability to put his guest at ease after she takes a tumble walking out on stage:

