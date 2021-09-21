Watch Drew Barrymore spoof SATC and When Harry Met Sally diner orgasm scene in new sketch

We'll definitely have what she's having.

Drew Barrymore is celebrating the return of her CBS daytime talk show with a new sketch paying homage to classic New York City rom-coms, including Working Girl, Sleepless in Seattle, and Sex and the City. The video's centerpiece, though, has to be its recreation of the iconic diner scene from When Harry Met Sally, with Barrymore expressing, well, orgasmic delight after biting into a delicious sandwich.

"I think I'll have one of those. As a matter of fact, can you make it a double?" quips the show's resident interior designer, Mikel Welch… because he couldn't just say, "I'll have what she's having" apparently?

Drew Barrymore Pays Homage to Iconic NYC Rom-Com Scenes Like When Harry Met Sally Drew Barrymore really likes that sandwich. | Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

The sketch also features spot-on recreations of characters' looks in scenes from the other original comedies, with Barrymore modeling Cynthia Nixon's red bob from her role as Miranda Hobbes on SATC, Meg Ryan's mass of blonde curls from her turn as Sally Albright in When Harry Met Sally, and Melanie Griffith's prim look as Tess McGill from the opening ferry scene of Working Girl. Great parody lives in the details, folks.

The Drew Barrymore Show debuted last year, launching with a Charlie's Angels reunion featuring guests Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. Filmed at CBS' studios in New York, it garnered three Daytime Emmy nominations for its first season, including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for Barrymore.

The second season of The Drew Barrymore Show is currently airing weekdays on CBS. Watch the clip of Barrymore going full rom-com above.