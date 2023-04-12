Drew Barrymore wins science experiment against her toilet seat

Drew Barrymore does a lot of delightfully demented stuff on The Drew Barrymore Show. Perhaps, then, it should come as no surprise that she spent a March 17 installment of her talk show comparing her mouth to a toilet seat. It wasn't an analogy, or a metaphor, or an anecdote from her hard-partying days of yesteryear in Hollywood — it was a science experiment!

The tomfoolery — coming just one day after Barrymore spun around her set with her butt in a giant metal mixing bowl — kicked off just a few minutes into the episode during the Drew's News segment. After Drew weighed in on Pedro Pascal's hotness ("He is really special"), attention turned to a recent New York Post story. Co-host Ross Mathews brought up a study that showed reusable water bottles have 40,000 times the bacteria of a toilet seat before turning to Barrymore: "You're always with your water bottle everywhere you go. How do you feel knowing you're basically sipping out of a petri dish? How do you feel?"

Drew Barrymore on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' Drew Barrymore on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' | Credit: CBS

After Barrymore answered, "Not good," and asked about the science behind the study, Mathews informed her that, "It's not good news. I looked into it. And it's just the bacteria that exists in our mouth. It's just that dirty."

Drew's response: "Anyone wanna French kiss?"

Mathews, it turned out, did not want to French kiss, but he did want to measure Barrymore's mouth bacteria against The Drew Barrymore Show's toilet seat — a toilet seat that may or may not have been used by that day's guests, Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon. He proceeded to swab the host's water bottle and straw on the air. (Sadly, the toilet swab was done off camera.)

Viewers then had to remain glued to the edge of their seats for the test results, with the host promising it would be worth the wait: "Stick with this story because it's bringing a whole new level of potty mouth to my universe."

Well, the results finally arrived… almost a full month later. On Wednesday's episode, Matthews pulled out a golden envelope — emblazoned with a toilet and reusable water bottle — to reveal the lab's findings. "In a stunning upset," he announced, "the cleaner item is… thank God, it's your water bottle, Drew. You can have it back!"

Barrymore then gave what can only be described as her finest acceptance speech: "Well, I'd like to say that I feel much more encouraged because I thought I was doing the right thing by using reusable waters and getting rid of my plastic footprint to the best of my ability. And then, when I found out I might as well be drinking out of a toilet, it was a little disheartening."

Let the news carry far and carry wide: Drew Barrymore's mouth - 1, Toilet seat - 0.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.