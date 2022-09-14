"I was like, 'F--- this, I’m going after her. I have to talk to her. I want to heal this moment," Barrymore said of wanting to meet with Blair to discuss the incident.

Selma Blair reveals that someone pretending to be her sent Drew Barrymore 'poison pen letters'

Someone in Selma Blair's personal circle had some seriously cruel intentions when it came to thwarting her relationship with Drew Barrymore.

The Legally Blonde actress recalled feeling both "heartbreak" and "fear" after learning from an investigator that someone was writing "poison pen letters" to Barrymore under her name.

"I hear from a detective who said, 'We know this is not you, but someone has been writing letters to Drew Barrymore, many poison pen letters signed by Selma Blair,'" the actress told The Drew Barrymore Show host in a backstage segment.

In her memoir, Mean Baby: A Guide to Growing Up, Blair claimed that it was her late father Elliot Beitner's girlfriend who was behind the letters, which haunted the actress for years and caused her to lose multiple jobs. In one particular note sent to Universal Pictures, Blair wrote that she was described as a "violent and dangerous person who held a grudge against Drew Barrymore."

"Eventually, long story short, [I] found out that it was someone involved with my father and he was letting this information get to her," Blair told Barrymore on the show. "Then, when he found out it was her, he chose her and didn't believe me."

The letters caused a serious fracture in their father-daughter relationship and ultimately led to Blair disowning him. She explained that her father, who died in 2012, later admitted wrongdoing but that the pair "never had a real make up," adding, "I mean, my whole adult life after that, once I found out it was him, I had to cut him out."

Luckily, Barrymore said that she "didn't even know" about the letters at the time. "I received your book and then I was like, 'F--- this, I'm going after her. I have to talk to her. I want to heal this moment,'" she said. "It wasn't real for me on my side, nor would I ever doubt you."

In fact, Barrymore noted that she'd been an "admirer" of Blair's for "many, many years."

The admiration was mutual for Blair, too. "What I have to say to the audience that might not know, you were my childhood favorite because you were the girl!" she shared, catching Barrymore by surprise. "That's why the letters went to you, I assume, because he knew what you meant to me. It's not random!"

"I totally thought it was random!" Barrymore exclaimed. "I was like, 'Oh, lucky me, I guess?'"

"You were the favorite," Blair confirmed, causing Barrymore to excitedly jump in her seat and clap her hands. "It was such joy. It was such innocent joy of finding a kindred spirit through books or movies to look at. That's all it was: innocent and wonderful."

