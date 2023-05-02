Drew Barrymore plays wingwoman for one very awkward blind first date

The host explained that she and relationship expert Damona Hoffman were there to help a woman named Bernice "through anything that we see fit" and "jump in and be her wingman" while on the date.

Drew Barrymore is kick-starting the lusty month of May by setting up one very awkward date between two total strangers live on television.

On Tuesday, the TV host and relationship expert Damona Hoffman welcomed Bernice Langyintuo — who Barrymore described as "the first student enrolled in flirt school" — to the show. After discussing Bernice's dating struggles and sharing tips on how to combat them, the duo revealed that she'd be going on a surprise mini-blind date with a man named Alton Stovall right after the commercial break! No pressure, right?

When the show returned, Alton and Bernice could be seen sitting opposite one another in a set decorated to look like a café. Leaning toward the camera, Barrymore whisper-explained the situation to any viewers who may have tuned in late to the romance already in progress.

"Damona Hoffman, my love wingman, surprised Bernice with a blind first date that she's on right now. Like, we literally surprised her," she said. "Damona and I are going to help Bernice through anything that we see fit — or see if we can jump in and be her wingman the way we are with each other."

The Drew Barrymore Show 'The Drew Barrymore Show' | Credit: CBS

Bernice and Alton then proceeded to exchange, understandably, some extremely awkward pleasantries as they got to know each other — and more about their shared love of travel and hiking — in front of a live studio audience.

Meanwhile, Barrymore and Hoffman fully leaned into their wingwoman roles and gave some serious "you're doing great, sweetie" energy by sitting at a table directly across from them, giving her a thumbs up, and waving placards with advice for Bernice to read and apply to the date.

Starting off strong, Barrymore simply held up a sign that just said "just be yourself" to hopefully ease some of the nerves between them. As the pair dug into their shared hobbies, Barrymore offered suggestions like asking Alton about his favorite place to hike and telling Bernice to share some of her favorite travel memories.

The Drew Barrymore Show 'The Drew Barrymore Show' | Credit: CBS

When the conversation slowly — and only slightly stiltedly — came to a close, Barrymore then offered Bernice another note: "Would you want to see him again?"

Laying all her cards on the table, Bernice asked, "Would you like to see me again another time?"

"Oh, of course," Alton responded. "This conversation has been going so well, minus the hundreds of people here, it's honestly a genuine… I love it. I'm having a great time." It's a win, y'all!

The Drew Barrymore Show 'The Drew Barrymore Show' | Credit: CBS

"I don't want to stop the fun because they're just keeping on talking," Barrymore whispered to close out the segment. "But at least I think we've set up, maybe, to meet up again." And, well, if that's good enough for Barrymore, then that's good enough for us.

Watch Bernice and Alton's awkward first date on The Drew Barrymore Show website.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more

Related content: