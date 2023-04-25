Drew Barrymore is Helen Mirren's dog now

Every Drew gets its day.

In a surprising turn of events, Drew Barrymore transformed into Helen Mirren's newest canine companion on Tuesday's The Drew Barrymore Show.

During a game of "Behind the Scenes" on Tuesday, Mirren reflected on her Oscar-winning performance in 2006's The Queen and shared her affinity for the late monarch's furry friends. In response, Barrymore declared that she wasn't, in fact, a human but actually an adorable little Corgi masquerading as a daytime talk show host, and confirmed it by loudly barking and obeying several of Mirren's commands.

"I'm a Corgi!" Barrymore exclaimed. "I've got tiny legs. I am."

Mirren certainly didn't think Barrymore was barking up the wrong tree. "You are a corgi," she confirmed. "You have the character of a corgi. Which is very curious, very fun, very into everything. You are a Corgi. And you've got the Corgi-colored hair."

As a result, Barrymore then threw herself into the back of her chair in excitement. As she swung one of the ties on her blouse, not unlike a happy-go-lucky dog wagging its tail, she remarked, "I can die happily now, thank you."

Mirren added that Corgis have especially become "very fashionable dogs" in recent years, noting, "People finally sort of recognize what cute little dogs they are."

Channeling her inner Corgi, Barrymore then let out a loud, high-pitched bark and began audibly panting with her tongue sticking out, which prompted Mirren to begin laughing. The host added, "That makes me so happy."

Mirren then commanded that Barrymore "sit," causing the host to suddenly halt. "Stay," she continued. Then, after a brief pause, she added, "Come on!"

Barrymore, tongue sticking out of her mouth, then proceeded to crawl over on her hands and knees to stand at Mirren's feet and paw gleefully at her ankles. She then grabbed Mirren's hand and held on as the pair both began to laugh. After their moment of puppy love, we can only hope that the pair went out for a nice walk, played fetch, and shared some treats on the way home.

