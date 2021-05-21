Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant revisit the 'bizarre' time they made out for 10 minutes

The actors bumped into one another at a New York restaurant and things took a turn.

On Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore looked back on a chance encounter in a New York restaurant that got a little heated when the actors started kissing.

Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I don't think we've ever talked about this," Barrymore said to Grant during the segment. "I'd had a few drinks, and I walked in, and I ran into you, and instead of saying hello, I grabbed you by the collar, and I fully started kissing you."

Grant confirmed that he did indeed remember the incident, as Barrymore added that though the actor seemed startled at first, his facial expression soon changed and he was "not hating" it.

"It was really bizarre," said Grant. "I was very drunk as well, and I was with some very nice but not drunk studio executives from L.A., and they were very surprised. Someone said, 'Oh, there's Drew Barrymore.' I get up to say hi, and then we make out for 10 minutes, and then I sit down again, and we go and talk about the script."

Prior to the lip-locking incident Barrymore had sent Grant a letter back in 1995 when he was making headlines for questionable behavior, offering her support.

"Oh my god, you did, you were so nice!" Grant recalled. "It was during the dark days of my Divine Brown scandal, I was just an idiot. I was a grown-up idiot who got caught by the police."

The actors later went on to star in Music and Lyrics together in 2007.

