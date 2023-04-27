"No, this is too good. This is so awesome," the daytime TV host said about the surprise gift.

Drew Barrymore halts show over mystery macaroni: 'Just fell from somewhere and it's rock hard'

Drew Barrymore is using her noodle to get to the bottom of a macaroni mystery that unfolded on her talk show.

Barrymore and her pal Ross Matthews were celebrating the achievements of physicist Jess Wade, who has penned thousands of Wikipedia articles for fellow women in science, during her Drew's News segment on Tuesday when things took an im-pasta-bly weird turn.

"This woman, Jess, she's such an inspiration for me. I can't even handle her, I hope I meet her in person one day," Barrymore explained before slamming her hand on her desk, causing something to fly onto the floor.

It's raining old macaroni on Drew Barrymore

The daytime TV show immediately paused and looked up at the ceiling with a confused expression on her face. She and Matthews then both leaned over the desk together to find out what had fallen. "There's like a bird up there eating seeds," Barrymore commented.

When she figured out what it was, Barrymore instantly shot out of her seat and ran to pick it up. "Oh my God," she said. "I'm not kidding."

Matthews recognized the familiar shape too, adding, "I know. I just saw what it is. This is unbelievable."

"No, this is too good. This is so awesome," Barrymore enthused. "It's a severely old macaroni and cheese noodle. That is what just fell from somewhere and it's rock hard."

She then proceeded to show off the crusty old orange noodle to the camera so that the entire world could see the macaroni in all of its glory.

"You know you eat too much mac and cheese when it's falling," Matthews joked as Barrymore returned to her seat with her new souvenir. "Was that in your hair?"

Barrymore, unsure, simply replied, "I have no idea! It could have been!"

