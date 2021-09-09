A dinner with her "first father figure" and E.T. director turned into an impromptu audition for one of Drew Barrymore's children, which led to an emotional reflection.

Acting may be in the future of Drew Barrymore's daughter, Frankie... if Steven Spielberg has anything to say about it. While visiting ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Barrymore revealed that she recently had dinner with the acclaimed director and it resulted in an impromptu audition for one of Barrymore's children.

"He said, 'Frankie, I want you to say this line: alligators in the sewers,'" Barrymore explained, adding that her daughter happens to to be the same age Barrymore was when she filmed E.T.. "And she did, and then he looked at me and was like, 'Yep, she got it.'"

The moment was emotional for Barrymore, who has remained close to Spielberg since her E.T. days. Frankie, 7, is roughly the same age as Barrymore when she shot the wildly iconic space alien movie.

"He held Olive and Frankie when they were born, you know, he's just...in my life and he's very important to me," Barrymore admitted, calling him "first father figure." (He, in turn, calls her "his first kid.")

Drew Barrymore Drew Barrymore and Steven Spielberg on E.T. | Credit: Everett Collection

"It was so surreal to me to have that circle of life moment... it was so trippy," mused Barrymore. "It's so funny, because I don't think about them being actors. If they want to do that when they're older, I support it fully, but it was a moment where I was like, 'I can't believe Steven's directing my daughter at the same age, this is just so surreal."

Barrymore's children may have natural talent, but it turns out they're not exactly taken with Spielberg's work. After Kimmel told her his children recently watched E.T., Barrymore said that she had shown her daughters what they referred to as "mom movies" and while they appreciated some of her more iconic roles, the beloved extra-terrestrial apparently wasn't so beloved.

"They love 50 First Dates and Ever After, but for some reason they were just at the wrong age for E.T.," she admitted. "But I want to show them now and see if it was just an age thing."

Watch the interview below (at around 5 minutes in).