Drew Barrymore's choices might be haunting her ever after.

On Tuesday, the National Book Foundation announced that it has dropped Barrymore as the host of their National Book Awards this fall in light of her announcement that her talk show would resume filming in the midst of dual Hollywood strikes.

Drew Barrymore Drew Barrymore | Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

"The National Book Award is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture," the foundation wrote on social media. "In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore's invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony. Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation."

EW has reached out to a representative for Barrymore.

On Sunday, Barrymore announced her intention to resume taping The Drew Barrymore Show for its return to air on Sept. 18. The decision sparked an immediate backlash as it comes in the midst of a historic dual Hollywood strike. Barrymore is not violating her contract as a member of SAG-AFTRA. Indeed, her own Instagram announcement clarified that the choice is "in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind" per SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

Additionally, a spokesperson for CBS told EW, "The Drew Barrymore Show will not be performing any writing work covered by the WGA strike." However, the decision does leave the WGA writers that work on Barrymore's show out in the cold. As the WGA-East put it on social media, "The [Drew Barrymore Show] is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' is in violation of WGA strike rules."

When taping resumed on Monday, the CBS Broadcast Center in New York was surrounded by picketers standing in solidarity with the WGA writers of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Additionally, Barrymore and the show drew even more ire when reports emerged that audience members wearing WGA pins were kicked out of the studio. The show shared a statement with EW that said "Drew was completely unaware of the incident and we are in the process of reaching out to the affected audience members to offer them new tickets."

Barrymore and the studio maintain that they are in compliance with strike rules.

Part of why Barrymore has been placed under a microscope in this situation is because of her initial perceived support of the WGA. Back in May, she stepped down from hosting the MTV Movie Awards. "I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike," she said in a statement shortly after the strike began.

Ironically, this summer of historic strikes is bookended by Barrymore losing two hosting gigs, one by her choice and the other in response to her choices.

