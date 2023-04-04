The Super Mario Bros. Movie actor jokingly told Barrymore that he might have a better chance of winning the game "if the goal was to get you to swallow" instead.

Watch Chris Pratt make Drew Barrymore do a spit take with NSFW joke: 'That is my kind of refrigerator'

No joke is too far — or too dirty — for Chris Pratt if it makes Drew Barrymore laugh.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie star was challenged by Barrymore — who was dressed as her alter-ego Mitzy Bananamore — to see if he could make her do a total spit take while on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. If he succeeded, he and the audience would win an exciting, undisclosed prize. If he lost, they'd all be walking away with nothing.

Things immediately got off to a bit of a silly — or, should we say, fusilli — start when Pratt read the first joke off his cue card. "Did you hear about the Italian chef who died?" he asked. "He pasta way."

As if realizing this was harder than he originally thought, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor jokingly told Barrymore that he might have a better chance at winning the game "if the goal was to get you to swallow" instead. While she didn't crack at his suggestive comment, Barrymore did raise her eyebrows appreciatively as the audience burst into laughter.

"Why should you always knock on the refrigerator before opening?" Pratt asked. "There might be a salad dressing."

Barrymore, a true comedy legend, remained unfazed. "...And you don't want to see the salad's [bleep]," Pratt added. And, well, whatever it was that Pratt said, it was more than enough for Barrymore to spit out the water in her mouth as she laughed out loud.

Drew Barrymore & Chris Pratt on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' Drew Barrymore & Chris Pratt on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' | Credit: CBS

"That is my kind of refrigerator!" Barrymore remarked. "You know what I'm saying?"

In true Mitzy Bananamore fashion, everyone in the audience received a fully functional banana phone as a gift for Pratt's comedic timing. "This is a genuine working telephone," Barrymore said as she handed one to Pratt. "And, I gotta tell ya, because Christopher's so amazing you're all going home with this genuine banana telephone."

And, honestly, we can see the ap-peel. Watch Pratt attempt to make Barrymore laugh in the clip above.

