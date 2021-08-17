Drew Barrymore supports liberating Britney Spears: 'She's the key to her freedom'

The actress and talk show host says "everybody deserves the freedom to make mistakes" as she speaks in favor of Spears.

"I have very purposefully stayed out of this conversation, but, since she's spoken up: She's the key to her freedom," the former child star and current talk show host recently told Entertainment Tonight in a new video interview. "This is about her and her life. Everybody deserves the freedom to make mistakes or a success of their life and everything in between. That is what a life is."

Barrymore added that she initially "wanted to support her silently" through the ordeal and "not Instagram about it and not talk on social media" because the moment "is too big for that," though she ultimately felt that "the noise had to be made in order to start to have change."

Spears' proactivity in putting "herself out there more" and speaking out against her family — her father and conservator, Jamie Spears, in particular — also inspired Barrymore to weigh in.

Drew Barrymore; Britney Spears Drew Barrymore, left, initially wanted to stay silent about Britney Spears' conservatorship battle. | Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

When ET suggested that Barrymore could relate Spears' situation to her own experience as an actress who became famous at a young age, the Charlie's Angels star responded: "I was also a child. She's an adult, and there's a very different thing there."

"So whether it's about her or anyone else, I want people to have their civil liberties; to have the freedom to live their lives," the 46-year-old finished.

Last week, after 13 years in control of his daughter's conservatorship, Spears' father announced he's "willing to step down" from his post "when the time is right." The announcement came after months of public backlash over the legal arrangement. The singer's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, previously filed a petition for Jamie's suspension in July, following Spears' explosive June 23 testimony in which she called for "anyone involved in this conservatorship" to be put "in jail" for abuse.

Elsewhere, Spears has received support from multiple industry allies, including Dolly Parton, Madonna, and more.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!