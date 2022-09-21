Drew Barrymore reacts to Andrew Garfield giving up sex for 6 months to shoot his movie Silence: 'Yeah, so?'

Drew Barrymore has some thoughts about Andrew Garfield's approach to Method acting.

"What's wrong with me that six months doesn't seem like a very long time?" the actress asked Ross Matthews on Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, per Decider. "I was like, 'Yeah so?'"

Drew Barrymore; Andrew Garfield Drew Barrymore and Andrew Garfield | Credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage; Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

The Charlie's Angel star acknowledged that Method acting can be beneficial to some actors — including Christian Bale, Matthew McConaughey, and Jared Leto — because it allows them the ability to "transform and fully commit" to their roles.

In fact, she's dabbled in the practice a bit herself. "I definitely, on certain projects, like when I did Grey Gardens, this film I did where I played beloved real-life woman Edie Beale, I was so nervous I didn't really chit chat with everybody on set," Barrymore recalled. "I just really stayed in character."

On the podcast, Garfield shared that he believed there are "a lot of misconceptions around what Method acting is" and its effects on screen.

"It's not about being an a--hole to everyone on set," he commented at the time. "It's actually just about living truthfully under imagined circumstances, and being really nice to the crew simultaneously, and being a normal human being, and being able to drop it when you need to, and staying in it when you want to stay in it."

Garfield said that shooting Silence, which also starred Adam Driver and Liam Neeson, under his self-imposed restrictions was "an incredibly spiritual experience" and came with "some gifts." He added, "I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food for that period of time."

