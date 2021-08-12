Watch RuPaul's Drag Tots queens wreak tiny havoc in exclusive season 2 trailer

Bianca Del Rio, Valentina, Latrice Royale, Detox, Monét X Change, Heidi N Closet, Adore Delano, and Jimbo unite for EW's exclusive season 2 preview of the animated series.

Contrary to what Bianca Del Rio's eyelashes might have you believe, EW's exclusive Drag Tots season 2 trailer will have you believing that drag excellence is best served in a size small.

The new season of the World of Wonder-produced animated series unites RuPaul's Drag Race icons from around the world for another fabulous animated adventure. Among those joining Bianca as part of the returning cast are Latrice Royale, Detox, Adore Delano, Valentina, and Mama Ru herself in a tale of baby queens sashaying through life as up-and-coming queer superstars.

Drag Tots season 1 debuted on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming app back in 2018 as part of the production company's robust expansion of the Drag Race franchise, which now includes multiple spin-off programs as well as several international editions of the main competition in territories like the United Kingdom, Thailand, Holland, Spain, and more.

Drag Tots season 2 premieres Friday on WOW Presents Plus. In addition to EW's exclusive trailer reveal above, fans can preview the fabulous voiceover talents of Latrice and Bianca on the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 on Paramount+, which features a main stage challenge inspired by the animated series.

