Victoria made Drag Race franchise her-story in December when she proposed to Dani on the Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World finale.

After making Drag Race franchise her-story with the proposal (the series' first-ever on-air marriage bid) on the spin-off competition's final episode, Victoria tweeted Friday noting that the couple has gone their separate ways.

"Hello! This is just to say that unfortunately Dani & I separated a few weeks ago," Victoria wrote. "Saying this now to mainly/hopefully stop the well wishes on the engagement haha, but also to say we're both still Celesbians & all good."

Victoria made headlines on the Canada vs. the World conclusion when she turned to the camera to propose to Dani before the final round of lip-syncs, which resulted in the crowning of RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 and All Stars 6 finalist Ra'Jah O'Hara as the winner.

"When I left my previous season, I thought I had let down the whole world as well as myself, and I stand here now so happy with what I've done, and I wouldn't change a single second. If I could get down on two knees and beg for it, I would, but I want to get down on one knee for a different reason," the Drag Race UK alum, who exited season 3 early after injuring her knee, told the judges, including headmistress Brooke Lynn Hytes and special guest Monét X Change. "I would like to propose to my girlfriend, Dani, because I wouldn't be here now if it wasn't for her. She is the better half of me, and I couldn't have done this without her. So, Dani, we're probably watching this together right now. Will you marry me?"

Later, as the queens gathered backstage with all of this season's eliminated contestants, the Reverend Doctor Silky Nutmeg Ganache invited herself to the ceremony to officiate the nuptials.

"I am ordained, and I can't wait to officiate, bitch," Silky told Victoria, who added in a confessional: "I adore Dani. She just fits me so perfectly, so I liked it, and I put a ring on it."

While Victoria made the first on-air proposal in Drag Race her-story, queens have gotten married on the show in the past. Season 6 star Joslyn Fox famously got married on the show's finale after her fiance, Andre, got the impromptu ceremony in motion with Mama RuPaul as the officiant.

In addition to her proposal to Dani, Victoria established herself as one of the most influential queens in Drag Race's 14-year lifespan. She joined the UK cast as the first cis woman to ever compete on a season of Drag Race and, on Canada vs. the World, also became the first cast member to walk the runway as a drag king when she debuted her Victor Stone alter ego.

