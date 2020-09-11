Watch Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels' fiery clash in exclusive Drag Race Vegas Revue clip
Derrick Barry is (yet again) making a strong case for a starring role in a Real Housewives of Las Vegas spin-off.
We're only three episodes into the RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue spin-off, and the season 8 and All-Stars 5 queen has already hit another jackpot of drama as she clashes with Kameron Michaels in EW's exclusive sneak peek.
"Are these places really necessary for us to be bringing up petty s--- like that?" Michaels says to Barry, referencing last week's spin-the-bottle blowout that saw the latter confronting fellow cast member Asia O'Hara about her brutally honest assessment of Naomi Smalls' contributions to their collective Drag Race Live! residency show. "I would personally never do something like that in front of everybody."
"I made it through my season with very little confrontation," Michaels continues, while Barry claps back: "With very little dialogue.... for not being overly opinionated, you certainly have a lot of opinions about me right now."
The intense moment later explodes into a wall of shouting, with Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Smalls attempting to calm the storm before the clip abruptly ends.
See whether tensions heat up or cool down on the Las Vegas Strip when RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue returns tonight at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. Watch EW's exclusive teaser above.
