RuPaul's Drag Race empire grows as Sweden gets its own competition for lady lingonberries to battle it out for a crown.

The music of Robyn is no longer the gayest thing to come out of Scandinavia, as RuPaul's global reign will extend further into Northern Europe later this year on Drag Race Sweden.

Details about the new spin-off are slim, though a host, judging panel, and cast of Swedish queens is expected to be announced soon. Drag Race EPs Tom Campbell and RuPaul will also executive-produce the show alongside World of Wonder founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey.

"Drag Race and the art of drag are worldwide phenomena that continue to attract global viewers, so we are thrilled to introduce a fierce new group of queens with Drag Race Sweden," Barbato and Bailey said in a press statement. "As our drag family continues to grow, we look forward to watching these new queens sashay onto our screens."

Drag Race Sweden joins a growing roster of worldwide installments of the reality competition series, which launched its flagship series — currently cycling through its 14th season — stateside in 2009. Other international versions include Chile's The Switch Drag Race, Drag Race Thailand, RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Canada's Drag Race, Drag Race Holland, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, Drag Race España, Drag Race Italia, and RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs. the World, which pitted queens from multiple iterations against each other for the franchise's first global title.

Other upcoming editions that have yet to air include Drag Race Philippines and Drag Race France, the latter of which will be hosted by season 12 alum Nicky Doll.

Drag Race Sweden debuts in the near future as a Mastiff AB[3] production on the Swedish STV platform, and will stream simultaneously on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming service at the same time. RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 is currently airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1, followed immediately by our new live interview series Quick Drag at 10:05 p.m. ET/7:05 p.m. PT on the @EW Twitter handle.

