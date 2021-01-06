RuPaul's Drag Race Close Streaming Options

The lady said go home, but whomst is getting The Porkchop?

EW's exclusive sneak peek at the second episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 (below) sees the dolls — all of whom lost head-to-head lip-syncs on the main stage during last week's premiere — in the Porkchop Loading Dock, awaiting their fate, which Mama Ru reveals in a menacing announcement over the studio loudspeaker: Rosé, Eliott with 2 Ts, Denali, Tamisha Iman, Joey Jay, Utica Queen, and Kahmora Hall must vote for one of their fellow competitors (using All-Stars-style lipsticks) to say goodbye.

Once they've completed the task, the remaining queens will have a chance to return to the competition — an ordeal Iman calls "overwhelming" as the cast deliberates.

"We have to vote someone off. This is a competition. This is what we signed up for. Alright, bitches. S--- is about to go down!" Jay says before approaching the lipstick box and selecting Elliott's tube. "If we're going off of first impressions, I don't know you, sis! But, where's the look? I don't see a wow factor."

Soon after, Denali references Jay's entrance look and admits she's "not a fan of chicken feathers" before dropping the Phoenix-based queen's lipstick into the container. The only other vote revealed in the clip is that of Hall, who votes against Utica.

In the end, RuPaul confirms that the result is a tie. Gooped, gagged, etc.

The drama leading up to this moment was watched by a record number of viewers last week, with the season 13 premiere pulling in 1.3 million viewers across a six-network simulcast (on VH1, The CW, Pop TV, Logo, MTV, and MTV2) for the highest-ever single-episode viewership in the Emmy-winning series' history.

Find out who gets The Chop when RuPaul's Drag Race continues Friday at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. Watch EW's exclusive sneak peek above.

