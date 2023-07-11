EW exclusively reveals that Drag Race Philippines will welcome three trans contestants, an Adele impersonator, and Viñas Deluxe's drag daughter to season 2.

Drag Race Philippines is back, back, back, back, back again, and EW has an exclusive first look at the new cast of queens joining the international drag competition for season 2.

Among the 12 queens vying for the crown are an architect, florist, an Adele impersonator, three trans contestants, Viñas Deluxe's drag daughter, and a performer closely aligned with season 1 contestants Eva Le Queen, Marina Summers, and Prince.

Paolo Ballesteros returns as host and head judge alongside permanent panelists, including RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jiggly Caliente and actress, TV host, and activist KaladKaren.

Drag Race Philippines exclusives 'Drag Race Philippines' season 2 cast of queens. | Credit: World of Wonder/WOW Presents Plus

Also returning alongside Drag Race Philippines season 2 is another season of the Untucked companion show, which follows the new queens as they unwind backstage after judging.

Last year, Precious Paula Nicole became Drag Race Philippines' first winner, with Lady Morgana earning the series' first Miss Congeniality title.

Before Drag Race Philippines's season 2 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT on WOW Presents Plus, see EW's exclusive reveal of the the full cast of queens joining the competition below.

Drag Race Philippines season 2 cast of queens:

Drag Race Philippines exclusives Arizona Brandy on 'Drag Race Philippines' season 2 cast. | Credit: World of Wonder/WOW Presents Plus

Arizona Brandy

Official bio: Arizona effortlessly fuses together a pedestrian-chic style and her own brand of humor, drawing audiences in with her irresistible presence. A self-proclaimed Adele impersonator, Arizona takes the stage by storm at Rapture, a popular drag bar in Cubao, and is a drag mother to the Rapture Royalties. With a mischievous grin, she utters her iconic catchphrase, "Shot puno!" (bottoms up!) as she downs a full bottle of beer, perfectly embodying her philosophy of not taking life, or drag, too seriously.

Drag Race Philippines exclusives Astrid Mercury's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 2 promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder/WOW Presents Plus

Astrid Mercury

Official bio: Astrid Mercury serves up a mesmerizing array of looks that transition from pretty to absolutely stunning. With a background as a former cheerleader and a stunt queen, she fearlessly delivers performances that leave the audience wanting more. She dons a headset as a dedicated call center agent at her day job, but at night, she reigns as a magnetic performer at Nectar, Club Level, and Chelu.

Drag Race Philippines exclusives Bernie's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 2 promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder/WOW Presents Plus

Bernie

Official bio: Bernie stands as one of the most esteemed and established queens in Manila with more than 16 years of experience in the drag scene. As a transgender woman, she has paved the way for inclusivity and acceptance within the community. Gracing the renowned O-Bar as a regular performer, she exudes an irresistible energy that draws in audiences night after night. A true pillar of strength, Bernie's unwavering dedication to her craft not only supports her family but also fuels her own dreams.

Drag Race Philippines exclusives Captivating KatKat's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 2 promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder/WOW Presents Plus

Captivating Katkat

Official bio: Captivating Katkat, one of the most prominent drag queens in the Philippines, holds audiences captivated with her extraordinary talents. As a transgender woman, she has fearlessly embraced her identity and shattered boundaries in the drag world. Her claim to fame is a viral video of her rendition of "Let It Go," which garnered attention from all over the world. Countless titles have been bestowed upon her, including the coveted VP's Choice Awards for Favorite Local Drag Queen of the Year, cementing her status as a luminary in the drag community. She currently performs at The One 690 Entertainment Bar, a cherished haven for the LGBTQ+ and drag community in Manila.

Drag Race Philippines exclusives DeeDee Marié Holliday's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 2 promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder/WOW Presents Plus

DeeDee Marié Holliday

Official bio: DeeDee Marié Holliday, a notable figure of the drag world for well over a decade, is celebrated not only for her enchanting performances but also for her unwavering advocacy for AIDS awareness and LGBTQIA+ rights. Amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic, she temporarily withdrew from the world of drag and sought solace in the United States. Now, returning to her beloved Philippines, she rekindles her love and passion for the art of drag, ready to reignite stages with her unparalleled talent.

Drag Race Philippines exclusives Hana Beshie's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 2 promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder/WOW Presents Plus

Hana Beshie

Official bio: Hana Beshie, an architect by day and a dazzling drag queen by night, effortlessly blends her creative professions. Representing the vibrant drag community, together with her sisters from the Haus of LaFeya and the queer-events managing team that is G-Spot, Hana Beshie pushes for drag and queer visibility in Cagayan de Oro city. Hana infuses a delightful blend of camp and creativity into the competition. With every performance, she paints a vivid picture of self-expression, adding new hues to the evolving palette of the drag world.

Drag Race Philippines exclusives Matilduh's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 2 promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder/WOW Presents Plus

Matilduh

Official bio: From the vibrant region of Ilocos, Matilduh proudly proclaims herself a "multimedia drag superstar," leaving an indelible mark across various print and digital media platforms. She channels her artistic talents as an events designer and florist, transforming her creative visions into breathtaking looks. With each dazzling appearance, Matilduh astounds the audience with a fusion of daring stunts, awe-inspiring dance moves, and an unrivaled creative spirit.

Drag Race Philippines exclusives M1ss Jade So's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 2 promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder/WOW Presents Plus

M1ss Jade So

Official bio: M1ss Jade So, a fashion design student and a queen of impeccable style, lives life as if she were the star of her very own music video. Embracing her identity as a proud transgender woman, she stands as a beacon of unity among her fellow trans women, viewing them not as competitors but as sisters on a shared journey. With a commanding presence as a body queen and a fierce advocate of doll domination, this "power top na bratzy" is prepared to weave a tapestry of unforgettable fantasies that will leave an everlasting impression.

Drag Race Philippines exclusives Nicole Pardaux's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 2 promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder/WOW Presents Plus

Nicole Pardaux

Official bio: In the realm of Cebu drag, Nicole Pardaux shines as "The Face of Cebu Drag." Your favorite MILF proudly represents the dynamic drag scene of the Queen City of the South. Venturing into drag during the challenging times of the pandemic, she aims to defy stereotypes and demonstrate that Cebuana drag queens embody more than just their feisty and fierce attitude. Nicole Pardaux is here to showcase the depths of her artistry and captivate audiences with her unique flair.

Drag Race Philippines exclusives ØV C--T's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 2 promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder/WOW Presents Plus

ØV C--T

Official bio: Born in the province of Cavite, ØV C--T embraces her enigmatic persona as the "Enigmatic Provocateur," fearlessly delving into the edgier realms of drag. Unafraid to showcase the darker side of her art, ØV C--T stands alongside fellow DRPH alums Eva Le Queen, Marina Summers, and Prince, united in their mission. Together, they envision a new era of Filipino drag, where boundaries are shattered, and creativity knows no limits.

Drag Race Philippines exclusives Tiny Deluxe's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 2 promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder/WOW Presents Plus

Tiny Deluxe

Official bio: Despite being a relative newcomer to the industry, Tiny Deluxe refuses to dwell in the shadow of her drag mother, Drag Race Philippines season 1's Viñas Deluxe. With two years of experience under her belt, this multi-talented queen showcases her vocal prowess, impeccable fashion sense, and razor-sharp humor to ascend to the apex of the drag world. Tiny Deluxe is a force to be reckoned with, proving that true greatness knows no boundaries of time or experience.

Drag Race Philippines exclusives Veruschka Level's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 2 promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder/WOW Presents Plus

Veruschka Levels

Official bio: Hailing from Hong Kong, Veruschka Levels is no stranger to the realms of fashion and beauty. As a skilled photographer and makeup artist, she has lent her talents to luminaries like Rita Ora, Nicky Hilton, and acclaimed Filipino celebrities such as Gretchen Barretto. Having made a name for herself as a drag queen abroad, Veruschka Levels now sets her sights on serving an exquisite blend of [charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent] in her motherland, enrapturing audiences with her artistry and creative prowess.

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: