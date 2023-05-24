A Queen of the Universe contestant joins the Drag Race family among 11 queens vying for Drag Race Mexico's first title.

The Drag Race Mexico cast of queens is here to stake their claim on global drag excellence.

World of Wonder announced Wednesday the 11 queens who will compete on the international RuPaul's Drag Race spin-off's inaugural season, with an eclectic group of performers primed to lift Mexico's queer scene into the worldwide spotlight.

The season 1 queens will compete to become Mexico's next drag superstar, with the cast including a Queen of the Universe contestant, a contender who douses her drag in Mexican surrealism, and one who describes herself as having "mezcal in her blood, pithaya lips, and a heart of cheese."

Drag Race season 9 competitor and All Stars 4 alum Valentina will cohost the first season of Drag Race Mexico alongside Drag Race France queen Lolita Banana.

The Drag Race Mexico premiere date is set for June 22 in Latin America on MTV and Paramount+, and on WOW Presents Plus worldwide. Paramount+ will also stream the series in the United States at a later, to-be-announced date.

Drag Race Mexico season 1 cast:

Argennis

Official bio: Best known as the chameleonic queen and named the best drag queen of Ciudad Juarez, Argennis has a career spanning 10 years and has been loved and cheered on by her fellow hometown citizens.

Cristian Peralta

Official bio: From Jalisco to the world. Originally from San Pedro, Tlaquepaque, Cristian Peralta has 15 years of experience in the entertainment world, with three years in the world of drag showcasing her talent as a comedian, dancer, makeup artist, and impersonator, touring the country.

Gala Varo

Official bio: The dangerous lady, queen of air, fire and heart. Originally from Morelia, Michoacán, Gala Varo has more than 15 years of experience as a performer in Mexico and five years since she first made her appearance in the drag world.

Lady Kero

Official bio: Lady Kero has a vibrant spirit and a soul of steel. Born and raised in Oaxaca, Kero claims that the history, culture, and traditions of her hometown inspired her to create her drag character. She has "mezcal in her blood, pithaya lips, and a heart of cheese" — a true delicacy for Mexico and the world.

Margaret Y Ya

Official bio: The sweet and sour Gemini queen of Mexico City. A pop star on stage and a beast on social media, Margaret Y Ya is ready to capture the audience's hearts.

Matraka

Official bio: Originally from Guanajuato, Matraka is a visual artist, dancer, and actress. Her art is inspired by Latin American folklore and evokes strong feelings of nostalgia.

Miss Vallarta

Official bio: Originally from the Mexican coastal town Puerto Vallarta, the Mexican rose proudly wears the color of Mexico on her skin.

Pixie Pixie

Official bio: The queen of black and white, originally from Mexico City with over 10 years of experience in the drag scene, Pixie Pixie is influenced by goth culture, conceptual fashion, and Mexican surrealism.

Regina Voce

Official bio: Mexican actress, singer, dancer, vocal coach, and makeup artist with more than 30 years in the entertainment business; she is also known for her roles in productions such as Cirque Du Soleil, Rock of Ages, Les Miserables, and Queen of the Universe, among others.

Serena Morena

Official bio: Serena Morena is a drag icon in the Bajío region of Mexico. Subtle yet shocking, this queen has seven years of experience on stage and was crowned the winner of "The Best" competition, earning her the title as the best performer in her native city, Aguascalientes.

Vermelha Noir

Official bio: From Querétaro, Vermelha is here to prove that drag art also thrives beyond nightlife. She declares herself to be in love with Mexican culture and art. Vermelha Noir has over four years of experience in artistic makeup, performance, and character design and has been part of both national and international drag projects.

