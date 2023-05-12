Drag Race queens Valentina, Lolita Banana to host Drag Race Mexico

The season 9 and All Stars 4 alum will partner with the Drag Race France star to emcee Drag Race Mexico's first season.

Like RuPaul's Drag Race icon Valentina's infamous season 9 mask, Drag Race Mexico's fabulous pair of hosts will ensure you'll keep the new spin-off on at all times.

Season 9 competitor and All Stars 4 alum Valentina will cohost the first season of Drag Race Mexico alongside Drag Race France queen Lolita Banana. The two global queens will oversee the upcoming search for Mexico's next drag superstar, with the cast to be unveiled at a future date.

Mexican American singer and actress Valentina rose to prominence on season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race, where she became a fan-favorite queen prior to winning the season's Miss Congeniality award. She was memorably eliminated, however, when she attempted to keep a face mask on during a lip-sync to Ariana Grande's "Greedy," which prompted RuPaul to stop the performance mid-song and ask the queens to reset — without Valentina's facial covering. Valentina later returned to compete on All Stars 4, but was eliminated on episode 7.

Promotional art for 'Drag Race Mexico' featuring hosts Lolita Banana and Valentina Promotional art for 'Drag Race Mexico' featuring hosts Lolita Banana and Valentina | Credit: Paramount+

Since Drag Race, Valentina has hosted her own show, La Vida de Valentina; appeared in Mexican versions of Elle and Vogue; and landed major roles on Fox's live TV production of Rent and the Netflix drama La Casa de la Flores.

Lolita Banana, a Mexico City native based in Paris, became the first Mexican-born competitor on an international season on Drag Race France.

The Drag Race Mexico premiere date has yet to be announced, but it is expected to debut soon on WOW Presents Plus globally — including Mexico — and on Paramount+ in Latin American countries.

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: