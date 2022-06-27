"I called Maddy like, 'This is exactly how I felt on the show,'" Kornbread reveals to EW in our season 14 roundtable with Drag Race's her-storic trans cast.

In EW's exclusive season 14 reunion video above (around the 37:53 mark), Kornbread reveals how Maddy helped her get through a second injury to the ankle that took her out of the competition early back in February.

"We were going to the gig, and I rush. If it's not last minute, then I'm not going to be doing it correctly. And I was walking out of the house, literally there were no stairs in front of my door, and I was on unsupportive shoes, and I rolled my ankle again," Kornbread recalls. "It was the same exact sensation that I felt on the first [episode]," she said, clarifying the injury happened much earlier than fans realized. "I rolled my ankle on the first episode of Drag Race, by the way. I just stayed on it the entire time. That [second] twist, I felt it, I knew. I called Maddy like, 'This is exactly how I felt on the show.'"

Kornbread; Maddy Morphosis

Running on adrenaline at the recent gig, Kornbread says she made it through the performance, but the aftermath wasn't as easy.

"As I took the shoe off and got in the car and got back home, I tried to walk and I couldn't do it," she says. "Maddy was there, luckily, for that day, and got me through, helping me, putting my heel up, and doing all my little walking and stuff for me. But, yeah, it's the same ankle, so it's a little bit weaker than usual. Two days, and it was back to normal."

