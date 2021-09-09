RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

There's a new bella on the block, as RuPaul's Drag Race Italia has unveiled international superstar Priscilla as the host of its inaugural season.

Though she rose to prominence in her home region of Italy, the drag entertainer is widely known for her work in the Grecian nightlife metropolis of Mykonos, where she's a regular fixture at the JackieO' beach club.

She gained significant exposure as an entertainer when she competed on the 2017 edition of Ellada Eheis Talento, the Greek iteration of the global Got Talent series. On the show, she performed a lip-sync rendition of Ike and Tina Turner's cover of the Creedence Clearwater Revival tune "Proud Mary."

Before her appearance on the show, Priscilla also won the Miss Drag Queen Italy pageant in 2007 — footage from which you can see on the performer's YouTube page.

Priscilla joins the Drag Race franchise as one of a handful of queens who've taken over for RuPaul at the helm of various international spin-offs of the Emmy-winning American original, including season 11 finalist Brooke Lynn Hytes on Canada's Drag Race, Supremme de Luxe on Drag Race España, and Drag Race Thailand cohosts Pangina Heals and Art Arya.

Drag Race Italia RuPaul's 'Drag Race Italia' host Priscilla. | Credit: discovery +

In a 2020 cover story interview, producers Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey told EW they were eyeing multiple new territories for possible Drag Race expansions, with many more expected to be revealed in the future.

Drag Race Italia season 1 debuts later this year on Discovery+ Italia in Italy and on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming app in the United States.

