First Drag Race Holland trailer is a Dutch oven of red-hot queen excellence

Prepare to feel the heat as a new crop of queens dive wig-first into the Dutch oven of Drag Race excellence.

World of Wonder has unveiled the first trailer for RuPaul's upcoming Drag Race Holland spin-off, featuring 10 Dutch queens competing for the region's first-ever drag superstar title.

Among standout details revealed in the clip include the fact that the season will seemingly be broadcast in English, the revelation of a scantily clad Pit Crew, Mama Ru's video introductions, intense makeup and hair skills, a quick glimpse of celebrity stylist and head judge Fred van Leer in full head-to-toe drag, and a fleeting shot of the Drag Race Holland main stage.

There's still no sign of van Leer's co-panelists, though EW previously exclusively revealed the names of the 10 queens vying for the Drag Race Holland prize, including ChelseaBoy, Envy Peru, Janey Jacké, Ma'MaQueen, Madame Madness, Megan Schoonbrood, Miss Abby OMG, Patty Pam-Pam, Roem, and Sederginne.

Drag Race Holland's roster of queens marks the series' fifth international cast, following iterations in Thailand, the United Kingdom, South America, and Canada, with another installment currently in development for Australia. WOW co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey previously told EW "three or four" more worldwide markets were in the running to receive their own versions of the show.

Drag Race Holland premieres Sept. 17 on WOW Presents Plus at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.