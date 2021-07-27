Drag Race Holland season 2 cast contains 'the best butt in the world'
Meet the season 2 queens, from Dutch drag excellence and trans trailblazers to a queen who apparently has "the best butt in the world."
The RuPaul's Drag Race family has rekindled its Dutch oven of excellence with another fiery batch of red-hot queens set to join Drag Race Holland season 2.
World of Wonder announced Tuesday the batch of 10 new queens who will compete for the second Drag Race Holland crown when season 2 premieres Friday, Aug. 6 on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming service in the United States and on Videoland in the Netherlands.
Among those vying for the global franchise's second Dutch title are Vanessa Van Cartier, a trans trailblazer who broke barriers for representation at the Miss Continental pageant in Chicago and was drag mother to Drag Race Holland season 1 winner Envy Peru; Vivaldi, who provided wigs for returning host Fred van Leer last year; Love Masisi, a Haitian goddess who claims to have won an award "for best butt in the world" at one point in her career, and Ivy-Elyse, billed as "one of the few Asian queens in the Dutch drag scene" who wants to be an example for her community in the Netherlands.
See the full roster of queens joining the Drag Race Holland season 2 cast below, and watch the season's teaser trailer (in which van Leer tells the queens to "slay that runway!") above.
Ivy-Elyse
Age: 35
City: Amsterdam
Instagram: @ivyelysemonroe
Juicy Kutoure
Age: 24
City: Amsterdam
Instagram: @juicykutoure
Keta Minaj
Age: 39
City: Amsterdam
Instagram: @keta.minaj
Love Masisi
Age: 39
City: Amsterdam
Instagram: @ilovemasisi
My Little Puny
Age: 39
City: Amsterdam
Instagram: @my.little.puny
Reggy B
Age: 25
City: Amsterdam
Instagram: @missreggyb
Tabitha
Age: 45
City: Amsterdam
Instagram: @tabitha020
The Countess
Age: 22
City: Amsterdam
Instagram: @thecountess.official
Vanessa Van Cartier
Age: 41
City: Rotterdam
Instagram: @vanessavancartier
Vivaldi
Age: 22
City: Enschede
Instagram: @houseofvivaldi
Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!
Related content:
Comments