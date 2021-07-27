Meet the season 2 queens, from Dutch drag excellence and trans trailblazers to a queen who apparently has "the best butt in the world."

Drag Race Holland season 2 cast contains 'the best butt in the world'

The RuPaul's Drag Race family has rekindled its Dutch oven of excellence with another fiery batch of red-hot queens set to join Drag Race Holland season 2.

World of Wonder announced Tuesday the batch of 10 new queens who will compete for the second Drag Race Holland crown when season 2 premieres Friday, Aug. 6 on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming service in the United States and on Videoland in the Netherlands.

Among those vying for the global franchise's second Dutch title are Vanessa Van Cartier, a trans trailblazer who broke barriers for representation at the Miss Continental pageant in Chicago and was drag mother to Drag Race Holland season 1 winner Envy Peru; Vivaldi, who provided wigs for returning host Fred van Leer last year; Love Masisi, a Haitian goddess who claims to have won an award "for best butt in the world" at one point in her career, and Ivy-Elyse, billed as "one of the few Asian queens in the Dutch drag scene" who wants to be an example for her community in the Netherlands.

See the full roster of queens joining the Drag Race Holland season 2 cast below, and watch the season's teaser trailer (in which van Leer tells the queens to "slay that runway!") above.

Drag Race Holland S2 'Drag Race Holland' season 2 cast of queens announced. | Credit: WOW Presents Plus/Videoland

Ivy-Elyse

Age: 35

City: Amsterdam

Instagram: @ivyelysemonroe

Drag Race Holland S2 Ivy-Elyse brings Asian representation to the 'Drag Race Holland' season 2 cast. | Credit: WOW Presents Plus/Videoland

Juicy Kutoure

Age: 24

City: Amsterdam

Instagram: @juicykutoure

Drag Race Holland S2 Juicy Kutoure joins the 'Drag Race Holland' season 2 cast. | Credit: WOW Presents Plus/Videoland

Keta Minaj

Age: 39

City: Amsterdam

Instagram: @keta.minaj

Drag Race Holland S2 Keta Minaj will compete for the 'Drag Race Holland' season 2 crown. | Credit: WOW Presents Plus/Videoland

Love Masisi

Age: 39

City: Amsterdam

Instagram: @ilovemasisi

Drag Race Holland S2 Love Masisi sashays into the 'Drag Race Holland' season 2 cast of queens. | Credit: WOW Presents Plus/Videoland

My Little Puny

Age: 39

City: Amsterdam

Instagram: @my.little.puny

Drag Race Holland S2 My Little Puny serves a lewk among the 'Drag Race Holland' season 2 cast. | Credit: WOW Presents Plus/Videoland

Reggy B

Age: 25

City: Amsterdam

Instagram: @missreggyb

Drag Race Holland S2 Drag queen Reggy B will compete on 'Drag Race Holland' season 2. | Credit: vh1

Tabitha

Age: 45

City: Amsterdam

Instagram: @tabitha020

Drag Race Holland S2 Tabitha brings a 'whory' vibe to the 'Drag Race Holland' season 2 queens. | Credit: WOW Presents Plus/Videoland

The Countess

Age: 22

City: Amsterdam

Instagram: @thecountess.official

Drag Race Holland S2 The Countess mugs her way into the 'Drag Race Holland' season 2 Werk Room. | Credit: vh1

Vanessa Van Cartier

Age: 41

City: Rotterdam

Instagram: @vanessavancartier

Drag Race Holland S2 Vanessa Van Cartier brings trans visibility to 'Drag Race Holland' season 2. | Credit: vh1

Vivaldi

Age: 22

City: Enschede

Instagram: @houseofvivaldi

Drag Race Holland S2 Vivaldi is one of the youngest queens to join the 'Drag Race Holland' season 2 cast. | Credit: WOW Presents Plus/Videoland.

