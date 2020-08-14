WOW Presents Plus also confirmed the celebrity stylist who will host.

RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

It's officially time to holla at Holland's fiercest batch of hennies!

World of Wonder — the production company behind the global RuPaul's Drag Race franchise — has announced the premiere date for Drag Race Holland, the latest international spin-off of the Emmy-winning reality competition series.

The drag queen contest will debut on Friday, Sept. 18 in the United States (and worldwide) on the WOW Presents Plus streaming app, the same day it premieres on Videoland in the Netherlands.

In a video message featuring RuPaul posted to Twitter on Friday, World of Wonder also confirmed celebrity stylist and former Holland's Next Top Model mentor and judge Fred van Leer will host the series.

"I still can’t believe I’ll host Drag Race Holland with the blessing of RuPaul! What a dream!" van Leer said in a press statement. "This program is everything I believe in and stand for! It’s all about charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, and I can’t wait to see all the fantastic creations of the queens on the runway, the lip-syncs, and all the challenges we created. A first message to our queens: You’d better work, bitch! Good luck and don’t f--- it up!"

Drag Race Holland season 1 premieres Sept. 18 on WOW Presents Plus.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: