Heidi tells EW the whole story behind the moment that gagged Jorgeous and her Hall & Closet cohost Jaida Essence Hall and left a Glasgow parking lot, uh, a mess.

If you're not watching Hall & Closet, you're only getting half the story. Or, well, maybe you're still getting half the story even if you do tune in to the digital series, because cohost Heidi N Closet — who helms the video podcast with her RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 sister Jaida Essence Hall — recently dropped a bombshell revelation that shook the community: She s--- in a parking lot in Glasgow.

As Jaida and special guest, season 14 contestant Jorgeous, watched in stunned silence after the big reveal, the show cut to a break, and the gals returned without revisiting the horrors that Heidi unveiled mere moments prior. Now, Heidi comes clean with the full story of what really went down in that Scottish parking lot. Read on for the full account.

Hall & Closet Heidi N Closet tells the full story of that time she went to the bathroom in a parking lot in Glasgow. | Credit: MOM Podcasts/YouTube

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: So, Heidi, please tell me why you s--- in a parking lot.

HEIDI N CLOSET: We'd just finished a show in Glasgow, it was a lovely show. I was on tour with Holy T with Jujubee [who confirms to EW in a statement: "It happened. Now, here's the thing, why didn't she just s--- in a bag that she put over the toilet in the tour bus like the rest of us? We'll never know."], Tatianna, Jiggly Caliente, Detox, Kerri Colby, Landon Cider from Dragula, a bunch of us. It was late that night, and, on the bus, you can't do No. 2, and after the show is over, we can't get back into the venue. We had to go find somewhere. I took our production assistant that worked the tour with us, as well as Tatianna, and found a convenience store nearby. They had a restroom, apparently only for people who worked there, which was rather unfortunate, and the guy was being rude and disrespectful to me and wouldn't let me use the restroom. Instead, I went and bought some toilet tissue. As I was buying it, people who were at the show earlier that night came in and recognized me as I paid for it. He looks at me, like, "Oh, people know who you are?" and I'm like, "Yeah, you didn't know, did you?" Then, I walked out and s--- in his parking lot.

Did Tatianna cover for you?

Tatianna was my guard to make sure no one was looking at me while I was in his parking lot, just fully exposed.

Where in the parking lot was this? Behind a car?

It was a nice little corner in the parking lot that had a tree. So, I went over by the tree. It's fertilizer, basically. I actually helped him.

Yes, as Miss Congeniality, it was part of your beautification initiative for Glasgow public spaces.

I want the world to be beautiful and smell like s--- at the same time.

Did he have any suspicions when he saw that you were buying toilet paper?

No, he didn't know he'd have to clean it up the next day.

Have you since apologized?

No, because he was rude. He doesn't get an apology, and he'll never get named in this because he doesn't deserve it.

How did the other cast members react?

Tatianna understood my struggle. The others were like, "Did you really just s--- in a parking lot?" Why would I not?

What time was this, again?

It was around 2:00 in the morning. Really early, we were all just kiki'ing after the tour that night, doing activities and stuff. Playing tiddlywinks!

I don't want to say this is the defining Heidi N Closet moment, but it's up there in your top-five best moments.

It's definitely one of the things that first comes to mind when you think of Heidi, which is sad, because it's s---. People are talking, people are thinking about me.

After you brought this up on the podcast [at around 53:46 in the video above], Jaida immediately said, "We're going to take a break," but we don't come back to this topic. What did she say to you after that?

In that moment, she saw so much of herself in me because she likes talking about s--- a lot. So, I think she just felt so seen that she was gagged that we were literally that same person in that moment in time. She was like, "I'm so proud of you. It takes a strong bitch" — now, think of this in Jaida's voice — "Chile, it takes a strong bitch to s--- in a parking lot."

I have to reach out to Jaida to confirm that she said this.

She definitely did not say that. We were all just talking nonsense and cackling... we'd gone outside with Jorgeous… and came back inside… just smiling a lot… laughing a lot… at what was just said. [Laughs]

Do you think you put Glasgow on the map?

I have officially put Glasgow on the map. I'm so happy and fortunate to give Glasgow this platform to express themselves. It's crazy, because ever since I've publicly come out as a parking lot s----er, a lot of Glasgowianites, Glasgowians, have come out and said that they, too, have s--- in their parking lots. So, once again, I, as Heidi N Closet, sharing my story, have allowed others to share their stories and feel seen.

Do you feel empowered enough that you would do this again, if necessary?

Oh, absolutely. I will s--- in your parking lot, I will s--- in their parking lot, I will s--- in everybody's parking lots!

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: