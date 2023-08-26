Keiona previously competed on season 3 of the canceled Max competition series Legendary.

A former Legendary ballroom star just made a fittingly legendary statement on French TV.

After placing in the top or winning a challenge across each week of the Drag Race France season 2 competition, 31-year-old drag superstar Keiona was crowned by head judge Nicky Doll as the international RuPaul's Drag Race spin-off's second winner.

As season 1 champion Paloma helped place the crown on her head, Keiona became emotional and accepted her prize to uproarious audience applause at the end of Friday night's finale.

Keiona on 'Drag Race France' and 'Legendary' Keiona on 'Drag Race France' and 'Legendary' | Credit: WOW Presents Plus;HBO

"I'm shivering. I don't really know what to say. I'm feeling a lot of different emotions, it's been quite a long road," she said. "I can say thank you to all the people who are here, who've been with me along this road, who've been with me since forever, so I want to thank you all, but I'm also very proud of myself. When I got into this competition, [this is] what I wanted, I've never hidden that, from the beginning. Thank you! I'm so moved."

Before taking the crown on Drag Race France, Keiona appeared on season 3 of the canceled queer competition series Legendary, which ended its run before HBO Max evolved into today's Max streaming service. She competed among her collective, House of Revlon Paris, and ultimately finished in third place.

Keiona isn't the only Drag Race personality to have appeared on Legendary: Season 3 of the ball contest welcomed Aja LaBeija as a competitor, years after she competed on Drag Race seasons 9 and All Stars 3.

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions from the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: